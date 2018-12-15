New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 in Wellington Live Score and Updates

Live Updates: Tim Southee skittled Sri Lanka’s top order with a five-wicket haul to give New Zealand an edge on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington. Southee took three scalps in a devastating opening spell to reduce the tourists to nine for three, then followed with a double strike to snuff out a promising fightback in the final session. Sri Lanka were 275 for nine at stumps, with their hopes resting on a rearguard action from Niroshan Dickwella, who was not out on 73.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 23:35 IST