New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 in Christchurch live score and updates

New Zealand and Sri Lanka both have unfinished business when they head into the series-deciding second Test in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The home side have put the frustration of the drawn first Test aside as they push to win a fourth consecutive series for the first time.

Sri Lanka are equally determined to show the epic partnership by Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis to save the match in Wellington last week was no fluke.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 23:49 IST