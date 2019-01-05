New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Centurion Thisara Perera joins elite list after Bay Oval blitz

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera joined a very exclusive list of players after scoring his maiden ODI century in the second ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, on Saturday. Perera’s 74-ball 140 went in vain as the Islanders succumbed to their second loss in as many games against the Kiwis.

During the course of his stunning innings, Perera hit 13 maximums which is a Sri Lankan record. Overall, he has now joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle in a very illustrious list.

16: Rohit Sharma (IND) vs Australia (2013)

16: AB De Villiers (SA) vs West Indies (2015)

16: Chris Gayle (WI) vs Zimbabwe (2015)

15: Shane Watson (AUS) vs Bangladesh (2011)

14: Corey Anderson (NZ) vs West Indies (2014)

13: Thisara Perera (SL) vs New Zealand (2019)

Moreover, Perera is now placed at the third spot in the list of most runs scored in an innings in ODIs after coming to bat at number 7. Only Kiwi star Luke Ronchi and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis are ahead of him in this particular list.

170*: Luke Ronchi (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (2015)

146*: Marcus Stoinis (AUS) vs New Zealand (2017)

140: Thisara Perera (SL) vs New Zealand (2019)

139*: MS Dhoni (Asia XI) vs Africa XI (2007)

Despite his heroics, New Zealand wrapped up the one-day series with a 21-run victory in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui. With Sri Lanka chasing New Zealand’s 319 for seven, they were on the ropes at 128 for seven when Perera opened up.

Perera faced 74 deliveries and cracked 13 sixes and eight fours before he was the last wicket to fall and Sri Lanka were out for 298 with 22 balls remaining. It continued a dismal tour for Sri Lanka who also lost the Test series 1-0 and lost the first ODI by 45 runs.

Jan 05, 2019