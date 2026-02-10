New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score: Black Caps eye two on the trot against unfamiliar UAE

Live

New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score : New Zealand are set to take on the UAE in a Group D encounter in Chennai.

New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score: Placed in the so-called Group of Death, New Zealand will be wary of taking unfamiliar opponents UAE lightly when the two sides lock horns at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The minnows have caused quite a stir in the opening days of the T20 World Cup, with former champions Pakistan, India, England and the West Indies all surviving scares over the past few days. Adding to New Zealand’s caution is the memory of a T20I defeat to the UAE in 2023, with several members of the current Black Caps squad part of that upset. This will be New Zealand’s second match of the tournament. After their campaign was derailed by Afghanistan two years ago, Mitchell Santner’s men turned the tables when the sides met in their Group D opener earlier this week. The UAE, meanwhile, will be playing their first match of the tournament. They will look to draw inspiration from the likes of Nepal and the Netherlands, who have already punched above their weight, as they attempt to bounce back from a poor showing against World Cup debutants Italy in a pre-tournament warm-up fixture. Squads: New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq ...Read More

