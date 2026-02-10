PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan face USA, shaken by Netherlands and haunted by memories from 2024

Live

Written by

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Saurabh Netravalkar celebrating a wicket against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024.

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Tonight in Colombo, it is a match with baggage - and a warning label. Pakistan vs USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club is Pakistan's chance to slam the door on the memory of Dallas 2024, when the USA stunned them in a Super Over and practically turned Group A into a thriller. This one's under the lights again, and the stakes are big: Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha have talked about tuning out the off-field noise and playing pressure proof cricket, while the USA - with Monank Patel at the helm - arrive believing the upset two years ago wasn't a one-off. In short: Pakistan want control, the USA want chaos. Squads Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq USA: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane ...Read More

This one's under the lights again, and the stakes are big: Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha have talked about tuning out the off-field noise and playing pressure proof cricket, while the USA - with Monank Patel at the helm - arrive believing the upset two years ago wasn't a one-off. In short: Pakistan want control, the USA want chaos. Squads Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq USA: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane