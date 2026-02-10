PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan face USA, shaken by Netherlands and haunted by memories from 2024
PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan look to avenge their defeat from T20 World Cup 2024 against the USA.
PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan take on USA in their second group stage game of T20 World Cup 2026.
PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Tonight in Colombo, it is a match with baggage - and a warning label. Pakistan vs USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club is Pakistan's chance to slam the door on the memory of Dallas 2024, when the USA stunned them in a Super Over and practically turned Group A into a thriller....Read More
This one's under the lights again, and the stakes are big: Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha have talked about tuning out the off-field noise and playing pressure proof cricket, while the USA - with Monank Patel at the helm - arrive believing the upset two years ago wasn't a one-off. In short: Pakistan want control, the USA want chaos.
Squads
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
USA: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane
PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Why the Dallas dread?
Pakistan vs U.S.A. Live Cricket Score: Pakistan won't need reminding - but the USA gave them a scar in Dallas on June 6, 2024. Pakistan posted 159/7 while batting first, only for the hosts to match it with 159/3. USA needed a boundary off the last ball to force a Super Over, then chased in hard: 18/1, helped by three wides from Mohammad Amir and extra runs through chaos. Pakistan's reply never really took and they finished with 13/1, as Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve. The upset became one of the tournament's loudest shocks.
PAK vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: A rematch with a point to prove
Pakistan vs U.S.A. T20 World Cup Live Score: Pakistan walk into Colombo knowing the USA don't need a dozen chaces - they needed one Super Over in Dallas 2024. Different venue, same trap: understimate them and the game turns into a meme. Salman Ali Agha's side will want early control, then calm through the middle-phase; the USA, led by Monank Patel, will happily drag this into scramble.