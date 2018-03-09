Nidahas Trophy: Man of the Match Vijay Shankar doesn’t rue the dropped catches

Indian cricket team all-rounder Vijay Shankar had two catches dropped off his bowling in his first over during the Nidahas Trophy game against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Liton Das was the batsman on both occasions as Suresh Raina and Washington Sundar spilled the chances at mid-off and fine leg. (IND vs BAN T20 highlights)

After an ordinary start against Sri Lanka, Shankar would have been under pressure. However, the right-arm bowler came back and took the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah to end with 2/32 and win the Man of the Match in India’s six-wicket win.(IND vs BAN T20 scorecard)

Speaking after the end of the match, Shankar said: “I was not thinking too much about those dropped chances. Dropping catches, I think is a part of the game. I would have loved to get my first wicket at that time but still, as cricketers, we know it is not easy to field under lights and with the white ball.”

Shankar’s 2/32, combined with Jaydev Unadkat’s 3/38 and Shikhar Dhawan’s 55 helped India bounce back in the tournament after their loss to Sri Lanka in the first match. The 27-year-old said taking wickets at regular intervals was the key.

“We bowled good lengths right from ball one. We kept taking wickets at regular intervals and never allowed them to get the momentum. This is why we managed to restrict them,” Shankar said.

Not worried about extras

During the India innings, the bowlers conceded 15 extras which included 11 wides. Shankar bowled three wides and two no-balls, but the all-rounder was not too perturbed.

“Most of the extras were marginal. When we tried bowling the wide yorker, it was a bit away from the line. I think as bowlers, we can take that one extra yard in trying it out,” Shankar added.

Don’t like comparisons

Shankar was one of the fresh faces in the Indian side for the Nidahas Trophy after the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were left out. Shankar’s inclusion was seen as a move to fill in Hardik Pandya’s role but the Tamil Nadu player said it was not the case.

“The comparison with Hardik Pandya, I think, most cricketers don’t like comparing. For me, what is important is what I do every day in the nets to get better,” Shankar said.