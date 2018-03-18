Nidahas Trophy T20 final: India opt to field vs Bangladesh

India won the toss and chose to bowl in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s side made one change to the line-up, with left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat replacing Mohammed Siraj while Bangladesh remained unchanged. (IND vs BAN UPDATES)

Siraj was a bit expensive in the game against Bangladesh where he conceded 50 runs but took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan. On the other hand, Unadkat has taken six wickets at an average of 21.2 but at an economy rate of 10.6. (IND vs BAN SCORES)

The Nidahas Trophy 2018 tri-series has seen five out of the six games won by sides chasing. India’s final league game against Bangladesh saw Rohit’s side defending 177.

Bangladesh has lost all seven of their Twenty20 matches against India. Heading into the final, they lost both games to India but secured two dramatic victories over Sri Lanka.

In the last game against the hosts, the final over witnessed tense scenes which saw Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper, threatening to take the players off the field after the umpires had not given a no-ball while there was a verbal altercation between Bangladeshi substitute fielders and Sri Lankan players. Following the conclusion of the game, a photo emerged which showed broken glass in the Bangladesh dressing room.

The incidents forced the International Cricket Council to fine Shakib and Nurul Hasan, the substitute fielder 25 percent of their match fees.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam