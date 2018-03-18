Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2018 final, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will look to continue their winning run in the tournament as they take on Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy T20 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. While the second-string Indian team recorded a hat trick of comfortable wins after their opening loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh reached the summit clash with couple of dramatic wins over the hosts. India will be banking on their bowling attack while Bangladesh’s strength lies in their top order comprising Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah. Follow live cricket score of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 final in Colombo here. (LIVE STREAMING | LIVE SCORE)

During the last encounter between these two teams, Rohit Sharma struck a brilliant 61-ball 89 and was well supported by Suresh Raina as India edged past Bangladesh by 17 runs.

The summit clash of the series will be the eighth T20 face off between the two teams. Rohit Sharma & Co have emerged victorious in all the previous seven occasions. Also, India have won nine of their 11 games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.