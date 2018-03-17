India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final, Colombo: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final, Colombo, will be available online. (NIDAHAS TROPHY FULL COVERAGE)

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh, who defeated hosts Sri Lanka in a virtual semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday night.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final?

You can log on to www.yupptv.com or use the YuppTV app to see the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final.

All the matches will be available on YuppTV in USA, Canada, Middle East and North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, United Kingdom and Europe.

The final T20 of the Nidahas Trophy -- between India vs Bangladesh -- will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

Where to get live cricket score India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of the final of Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series. You can visit our sports section - https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/ for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.