Live - Nidahas Trophy T20 final, India vs Bangladesh, live cricket score, Colombo

India take on Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy T20 final in Colombo tonight. In what was a virtual semi-final against Sri Lanka on Friday (March 16), Bangladesh pulled off a brilliant win from the jaws of defeat in the final over, which was marred by ugly scenes following the on-field umpires’ failure to call the second delivery of the over a no-ball for height. Bangladesh’s intent shows that they are eager to win this tournament and have not come here to make up the numbers which India will be well aware of, considering their consistent rise in the shortest format of the game. Going into Sunday’s final, India with a second-string team minus regular captain Virat Kohli and veteran MS Dhoni, will hope their skipper Rohit Sharma will lead from the front and replicate his form in their previous encounter against the same opposition earlier this week. Follow live cricket score of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 final in Colombo here (LIVE UPDATES)

