Rohit Sharma fifty helps India beat Bangladesh, win Nidahas Trophy

Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, who had blasted 89 in the previous game against Bangladesh, continued his fine form against Shakib Al Hasan’s side as his 42-ball 56 helped India beat Bangladesh by four wickets to win the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-nation series in Colombo on Sunday. (IND vs BAN HIGHLIGHTS)

Chasing 167, Rohit got off the mark in grand style by lofting Shakib over mid-on for his first boundary. However, in the second over, the Indian skipper turned his beast mode on with Mehidy Hasan, the young offspinner bearing the brunt of the assault. (IND vs BAN SCORES)

The Indian skipper got going by launching a flighted ball over deep midwicket, followed with a cut past backward point and completed the assault with a ferocious six over wide long on to get India off to a flier.

Despite the fall of Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0), Rohit continued to target the spinners and his next victim was left-arm orthodox spinner Nazmul Hasan, the bowler more famous for his snake dance than wickets. The Indian skipper danced down the track to loft the bowler inside-out over mid-off but on the next ball, Rohit blasted a straight six over the sightscreen.

With the end of the powerplay, the Indian skipper maneuvered the strike and was almost run-out for 44 but Mehidy missed the throw. Rohit notched up the landmark in the 11th over by nudging Nazmul Islam to mid wicket.