Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 12 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024. Match will start on 03 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos
Nigeria Women squad -
Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Lucky Piety, Salome Sunday, Annointed Akhigbe, Favour Eseigbe, Peculiar Agboya, Victory Igbinedion, Abigail Igbobie, Sarah Etim, Adeshola Adekunle, Christabel Chukwuonye, Esther Odunayo, Lillian Udeh, Rachael Samson, Rukayat Abdulrasak
Rwanda Women squad -
Clarisse Umutoniwase, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Belise Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zurufat Ishimwe
Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
