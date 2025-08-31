Nitish Rana doubles down, opens up on fight with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025: 'If someone pokes me or gets in my face...'

Nitish Rana, who is leading West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League 2025, finally opened up on the ugly showdown with South Delhi Superstarz's spinner Digvesh Rathi during the Eliminator contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Tempers flared between the two, and there was some abuse thrown. It all started with Rathi pulling away as he was about to bowl. Rana did the same on the next delivery. However, the left-hander had the final laugh as he was able to hit a six in the same over. Nitish Rana clears the air on his ugly showdown with Digvesh Rathi (Delhi Premier League - X)

However, Rathi was not pleased as he had some things to say to the batter. Rana did not take a backwards step, and he charged towards the spinner. The rest of the South Delhi Superstarz players had to intervene as they separated the duo.

While Rana did not disclose what exactly happened between the two on the field, the West Delhi Lions skipper said he will never take the back seat when someone pokes him or gets in his face.

In the Eliminator contest, Rana eventually played an unbeaten knock of 134 off 55 balls, taking his team over the line in the chase of 202 with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

“It’s not about who’s right or wrong. He came to win the match for his team, and I came to win for mine. But respecting the game of cricket is my responsibility, and it's his as well. He was the one who started it, I won’t say how or what happened, because that would be unfair," Rana said during a media interaction, according to India Today.

"But yes, if someone pokes me or gets in my face, I’m not someone who will just sit quietly. Because this is how I’ve always played my cricket. If someone pokes me, and they think they’ll get me out by provoking me, then I can also hit back with sixes. What happened yesterday was an example of that,” he added.

‘Never started anything’

Rana doubled down further, accusing Rathi of starting the showdown and then not backing away. Both Rathi and Rana were also fined for their act on the pitch.

Rathi was fined 80 per cent of his match fees, while Rana was docked 50 per cent.

“The one who starts it, it’s in their hands to end it. I’ve been in many fights so far; it’s not like I haven’t. But till today, I’ve never initiated anything. Yes, if someone says something to me first, I always respond, and that’s my way,” said Rana.

"That’s how I’ve been brought up. My parents taught me that if you’re not wrong, then you should stand up for yourself, and that’s exactly what I do, and I’ll keep doing it in the future too,” he added.

Rana-led West Delhi Lions will next take on Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025 final on Sunday, August 31.