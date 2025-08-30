DPL imposes heftiest fine on Digvesh Rathi for ugly showdown with Nitish Rana: ‘Conduct contrary to spirit of…’

The organisers of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 punished South Delhi Superstarz's spinner Digvesh Rathi for his ugly showdown with West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana during the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Rathi was fined 80 per cent of his match fees for the code of conduct breach under Article 2.2 for the “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.” DPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi punished by the organisers for breaching the Code of Conduct(Delhi Premier League - X)

On the other hand, Nitish Rana has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1), which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.”

It must be mentioned that Nitish and Rathi clashed after the latter said some unsavoury words after being whacked for a six. It all started earlier in the over when Rathi pulled away when he was about to bowl.

Rana did the same on the next delivery. However, things escalated after Rathi was whacked over the fence. The duo almost came to blows, and they had to be separated. Rathi was even seen hurling abuse, and Rana did a lot of finger-pointing.

However, in the end, Rana had the final laugh as he played an unbeaten 134-run knock off 55 balls, helping his side chase down 202 and progress to Qualifier 2, where they will take on East Delhi Riders.

Aman Bharti and Sumit Mathur fined

The organisers have also punished Aman Bharti, Sumit Mathur, and Krish Yadav for their altercation. After being dismissed, Krish made his way back to the pitch area to have a verbal spat with Sumit Mathur.

It all started with Aman Bharti giving Krish a stare. Sumit and Krish almost brawled in the middle. However, Nitish Rana and the on-field officials played peacemaker, separating the duo and taking them away.

“Aman Bharti has been fined 30 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match,” the organisers said in an official statement.

Sumit Mathur has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1).

“Krish Yadav has been fined 100% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for using audible obscenity during a Match following an abuse from the opposing team player and pointing the bat towards the player,” the statement added.