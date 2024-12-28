Nitish Reddy teary-eyed as father, mother, sister overcome with emotions at his hotel room door: 'He said it, he did it'

Nothing beats the happiness of scaling big milestones in front of your family. Nitish Kumar Reddy was one lucky individual as he scored his first international century with his entire family in attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia. As soon as the 21-year-old lofted Scott Boland for a four straight down the ground, Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his ton, and his father, Mutyalu Reddy, was left in tears. Nitish Kumar Reddy got teary-eyed as his family came to meet him after he scored a century against Australia in Melbourne. (BCCI - X )

Later in the day, Nitish Kumar Reddy met his father, mother and sister, Mutyalu Reddy. Upon reaching Nitish's hotel room door, his father broke down and hugged the youngster.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was also seen getting a little emotional and got a bit teary-eyed. The all-rounder also gave warm hugs to his mother and sister.

"Nitish played really well today. I'm very proud. We've struggled a lot. We're thankful to the Indian team," Nitish’s father, Mutyalu Reddy, said.

On the other hand, Nitish's sister Tejaswi said, "It has not been an easy journey for him. All I can say is we are very proud and very happy. He said it, he did it."

Nitish Kumar Reddy rescues India

Nitish Kumar Reddy walked out to bat at No.8 with India's score being 191/6. He then played an unbeaten knock of 105 to help India stage a fightback. He formed a 127-run stand with Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket.

When Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his maiden Test ton, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave the youngster a standing ovation in the commentary box. Even Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan and Simon Katich were left in awe of Nitish's century.

Nitish Kumar Reddy struck the iconic 'Pushpa' pose after completing his fifty, and he then nailed the 'Baahubali' and 'Salaar' pose to celebrate his maiden century.

At stumps on Day 3, Nitish Kumar Reddy took India's score to 358/9. The visitors are still trailing by 116 runs.

Earlier, Australia posted 474 in the first innings after Steve Smith played a knock of 140.