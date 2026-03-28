No ban on IPL 2026 telecast in Bangladesh, confirms minister amid earlier confusion

The Bangladesh government has taken a major decision regarding the broadcast of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Zahir Uddin Swapan, the newly appointed information and broadcasting minister, revealed that there are no restrictions on telecasting IPL 2026 in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government gave an update regarding the IPL broadcast in the country. (X Images)

According to a Cricbuzz report, Aminul Haque, the state minister for youth and sports, informed that his team would speak to the relevant authorities regarding the broadcast of IPL 2026 after it was banned by the previous interim government.

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"No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don't want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective, and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively," said Swapan, while speaking to Deutsche Welle.

He also hinted that Star Sports could telecast it in the country. "We will not bar anyone from telecasting it. If Star Sports want to telecast it, they can. If any of our channels want to telecast it, we will take it positively, but we will not force anything," he said.

Meanwhile, Rezaul Karim Lablu, who is the Cable Operations Association of Bangladesh's office secretary, claimed that Star Sports won't be stopped from telecasting IPL 2026. "If Star Sports telecast the IPL in Bangladesh, they can do it because no one has asked us to stop it," he said.

"Those directives of the interim government do not have any value. If this government asks us to stop it, we will do so, because the previous government's directives are no longer in place," he added.

The ban was imposed by the interim government after the BCCI asked KKR to end Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's IPL 2026 contract.