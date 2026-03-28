‘We’re likely to see the best of Rohit Sharma’: Dale Steyn predicts massive IPL 2026 season for MI veteran

Dale Steyn made a huge Rohit Sharma prediction, claiming that the Mumbai Indians veteran will have one of his best Indian Premier League seasons. IPL 2026 gets underway on March 28, and Rohit's best IPL campaign was in 2013, when he slammed 538 runs in 19 matches, helping MI to their first title. It is also the only season in which he crossed 500 runs. Dale Steyn predicted an explosive season for Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

Speaking to the broadcasters, Steyn pointed out that the former MI skipper is well-prepared for IPL 2026, and will be more 'focused'.

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"Guns blazing. I think he’s going to come out focused and aggressive, but in a controlled way. It won’t be reckless slogging, it will be cultured, adapted to the conditions. We’re likely to see the best of Rohit Sharma this season," he said.

"You can see it in his physique, and there’s this feeling in the air - cricket is always in the air in India, but now there’s a winning culture Indian cricket is starting to own. The world is noticing it, and India is two steps ahead of everyone else," he added.

‘This is his period’: Dale Steyn The veteran has already retired from Tests and T20Is. For India, he is only available in ODIs. "With Rohit not being a permanent fixture in all three formats like before, he’s using the IPL as the perfect stage to showcase his skills and remind everyone he’s still at the top", he said.

"This is his period, two months to show India that he remains among the cream of the crop, alongside Virat and other seasoned players. Opening at Wankhede with Quinton de Kock on the other side, and possibly (Ryan) Rickleton too, Rohit is set to go guns blazing. It’s going to be exciting," he added.