No clarity, no regard: Pakistan create unprecedented drama by appointing Test captain Shan Masood in PCB senior role

In a one-of-a-kind move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed its current Test captain, Shan Masood, as Consultant for International Cricket and Player Affairs — a senior administrative position that, in most cricket boards, would be incompatible with the role of an active international player, let alone a national team captain. This, even by the administrative standards of PCB, which is never too far from drawing eyeballs, is unprecedented Pakistan's captain Shan Masood(AFP)

The PCB’s official announcement, issued on Friday, offered little clarity about the scope of Masood’s responsibilities, the duration of his appointment, or how the new role would affect his status as Pakistan’s Test captain. The board also made no attempt to address the obvious conflict of interest concerns surrounding the move — with the country’s active captain now tasked with overseeing aspects of the very international cricket setup he leads on the field.

The development comes just a day after Pakistan’s Test series against South Africa concluded in Karachi, which ended 1-1. Masood, who captained the side and was the joint-highest scorer in the series, reportedly learned of his new appointment at a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister in honour of the visiting South African team.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Masood’s appointment may serve as a caretaker arrangement ahead of his potential elevation to Director of International Cricket, a position the PCB is currently recruiting for, with applications closing on November 2. The role was previously held by Usman Wahla, who was suspended in September without any official clarification about his employment status.

While such a senior administrative post would ordinarily require full-time commitment and extensive oversight of international cricket operations, the PCB has provided no explanation as to how Masood would balance those responsibilities with his duties as Test captain and player. The move has sparked widespread confusion and speculation within cricketing circles, with many observers questioning the feasibility — and propriety — of the dual role.

Masood, who has led Pakistan for just over two years, has endured a turbulent tenure as captain. His leadership record stands at four wins and ten losses, including series defeats to Australia, South Africa, and Bangladesh — the latter marking Pakistan’s first-ever Test series loss to that opposition. His only series win came against England last winter. Despite criticism of his captaincy, Masood’s personal form with the bat has improved, but uncertainty over his future has been a recurring theme throughout his reign.

For now, the PCB’s silence on both the specific nature of Masood’s new role and the conflict of interest implications leaves the cricketing fraternity guessing. Whether this appointment signals a gradual transition for Masood into administration or an unorthodox experiment by an unpredictable board, it underscores once again the opacity and volatility that have long defined Pakistan cricket governance.

Pakistan’s next Test engagements are scheduled for 2026 — a two-match series against Bangladesh and West Indies, followed by a three-match tour of England in August. Whether Shan Masood will lead those series as captain, oversee them as administrator, or somehow attempt both remains one of the many unanswered questions hanging over this unprecedented appointment.