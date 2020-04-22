No cricket in India in near future: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

cricket

Amid suggestions and reports of squeezing in the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup in October this year despite there being question marks on the world event taking place in Australia itself, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that cricket in India has taken a backseat and there are no chances of the sport taking place in the country in the near future because of Covid-19 pandemic.

The global outbreak of coronavirus has ceased all major sporting activities around the world including the indefinite postponement of IPL for the first time since its inception. Though there has been no official word from BCCI but there have been reports about the board trying to find a window before the T20 World Cup for IPL.

Board president Ganguly, however made it clear health is more important that cricket.

“The social reality of Germany and India are different, there will be no cricket in India in the near future,” Ganguly told TOI on Tuesday. “There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don’t believe in sport when there is a risk to human life.”

Ganguly made the reference to Germany as the Budesliga football tournament is set to resume in front of empty stands.

There were suggestions of doing the same for IPL from former cricketers but after Ganguly’s comments it looks unlikely. The IPL was originally scheduled to take place in March 29 this year.

Meanwhile there are question marks lingering even over the Men’s T20 World Cup slated to take place in Australia in October as the Australian government have put all international travels at hold till September 31.

ICC CEO on Tuesday said that they are in constant touch with experts and Australian government on the future of T20 World Cup.

“In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport,” said ICC Chief Executive Sawhney.