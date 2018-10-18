No decision yet on allowing WAGs to extend their stay on tours: CoA member Diana Edulji

Member of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, Diana Edulji, has said that they are yet to take decisions over allowing wives of cricketers to extend their stay during overseas tours.

This comes after Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli put forth a request before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives of players to extend their stay on overseas tours.

Edulji said that “more opinions will be taken” in the matter and it might “take some more time”.

Earlier this year, the BCCI had announced that wives and girlfriends of cricketers will be allowed to stay with their partners for a duration of two weeks while the team is touring overseas.

India’s next overseas tour will be to Australia where they are slated to play three T20I, a four-match Test series, and three one-day matches from November 21 to January 18.

