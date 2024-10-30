No Harshit Rana in India squad, coach quashes reports of debut, Rohit retains same team for third Test vs New Zealand

Harshit Rana has not been added to India's squad for the third and final Test match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, confirmed India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, quashing all reports of an unlikely debut of the Delhi fast bowler in the series-finale starting November 1. Harshit Rana has not been added to India's squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai(PTI)

Nayar said India retained the same squad that lost the second Test in Pune by 113 runs, conceding a Test series at home after 12 long years.

"No additions to the squad. Every week is critical every day is critical. We have not been narrow-minded in thinking about the WTC final. We want to focus on this match," Nayar said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rana, who was already among the reserves, was released for Delhi's match against Assam before the second Test. Rana bowled 19.3 overs in the first innings for his five wicket haul against Assam before taking two wickets in 11 overs in the second. His 59 in the first innings helped Delhi take the first innings lead.

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh said Rana is ready for the grind of Test cricket.

"He is ready to play Test cricket. He is a positive guy, he knows what he is doing. He is ready for the highest level," Sarandeep, a former BCCI selector, told PTI.

"He bowled his heart out for Delhi, he is always looking for wickets and is handy all rounder. He is like a horse, can bowl long spells. I hope he does really well in Australia," he added.

While Rana was expected to join the Indian squad in Mumbai on Wednesday, two days before the match at the Wankhede Stadium, it was unclear if his presence in the dressing room would be as a reserve or as a member.

Bumrah unlikely to be rested

With Indian team management carefully monitoring the pacers' workload ahead of the Australia tour, there was a possibility of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah getting rested from the third Test, raising the possibility of Rana's debut.

"He (Bumrah) has not bowled a lot. He has got ample rest. He is very important to us and workload is always in our mind," Nayar said not disclosing much about Bumrah's avialbility for the series finale.

The former India all-rounder, however, hinted that the Wankhede pitch is likely to help the seamers in the morning session.

"In the morning, there will be swing and seam. At Wankhede, you'll have pacers with a smile on their face," he added.