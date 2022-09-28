'No idea why Wasim Akram said that': Ex-Pakistan captain's blunt reaction to legendary bowler's remark on Haris Rauf

Pakistan will return to action later tonight when the side takes on England in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series in Lahore. The series is currently level at 2-2 with Pakistan making a dramatic comeback in the fourth T20I, sealing a three-run victory. After Mohammad Hasnain had conceded 24 runs in the 18th over – thus bringing the equation down to 9 needed in 12 balls – Haris Rauf bowled an incredible 19th as he gave away merely five, while taking two successive wickets.

In the final over, Reece Topley was run out on the second delivery as England fell short by 3 runs in the 167-run chase. Haris Rauf was lauded by the fans and former cricketers alike following his performance; however, Pakistan's bowling legend Wasim Akram lashed out at the team management for not providing adequate rest to the star pacer. Akram had said that Haris will be “broken” if he is not given rest, as quoted by Pakistan news channel Geo TV.

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt, however, doesn't agree with Akram. In his YouTube channel, Butt insisted that Haris is not an all-format player and thus, doesn't have much workload.

“He doesn't play Tests. He hasn't even made debut. He has hardly reached double figures in ODIs. He's only played T20Is. Shaheen had a way more of a workload than Haris, the latter doesn't even have that big of a run-up. He has a smooth action too,” Butt said.

“Haris is fitter than other bowlers. He is stronger. He doesn't have any workload of multiple-day cricket. Does he have a workload of four overs? I have no idea why he said that. He might be looking at him more closely, or maybe he has a niggle. But according to me, I don't think he has any workload. Yes, during the series, you can rest him for 1-2 matches because he has played four back-to-back games. But you can't compare him with Shaheen because he is playing all three formats,” Butt further said.

Haris Rauf is one of the few fast bowlers in present-day cricket who clock 150+kph speeds with significant consistency.

