No meeting with BCCI on Champions Trophy, says PCB; board yet to receive explanation from ICC on India's stance: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed reports suggesting that it will be holding a virtual meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 26 to resolve the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy. According to PTI, a source from the PCB stated no such meeting has been scheduled, and the board has not received any communication from the ICC regarding this issue. The scheduling for 2025 Champions Trophy continues to remain a topic of speculation(Files)

The PCB source further stated that the board has yet to receive a response from the ICC regarding its earlier inquiry on why India is unwilling to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The uncertainty surrounding the schedule for the prestigious tournament has been heightened due to BCCI's refusal to allow the Indian team to play in Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions between the two nations.

The delay in announcing the tournament schedule has led to growing speculation, with many hoping for clarity before the year-end.

While the PCB has denied the existence of any imminent talks, an ICC official clarified that an internal meeting of the ICC Executive Board could take place as soon as Tuesday to address the ongoing issue. The meeting would focus on resolving the scheduling dilemma and finding a solution that satisfies all stakeholders, including the broadcasters, who have been pushing for finalization due to increasing pressure.

Hybrid model

One potential outcome being discussed is the "Hybrid Model," where matches involving India could be held in the UAE, while other games would take place in Pakistan. The ICC executive hinted that there might even be a vote on whether the Champions Trophy should proceed in Pakistan or if it should be relocated entirely.

However, this suggestion has not been well-received by the PCB, which is adamant about hosting the tournament in Pakistan. The board has made it clear that it will not accept the Hybrid Model if it means playing India’s group match against Pakistan in Dubai.

The PCB’s firm stance comes after significant pressure from the broadcasters, who are concerned about potential revenue losses from having India and Pakistan in separate groups. The PCB has insisted on hosting the event in Pakistan, emphasizing that they are ready to host all teams and ensure a secure and successful tournament.