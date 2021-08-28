‘No one expected him to score at the pace that he did’: Pakistan cricketer impressed with Pujara’s ‘excellent' batting

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has lauded India for making a spectacular comeback in the second innings of the ongoing third Test against England at Headingley. After conceding a huge first-innings lead of 354, the visitors showcased an exemplary batting performance, posting 215 for 2 at stumps on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara led India’s fightback with an unbeaten 91 while Rohit Sharma slammed the second half-century in this tour. After the latter’s dismissal, captain Virat Kohli joined Pujara to stitch a 99-run stand for the third wicket, scoring 45 not out.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Akmal reacted to Team India’s impressive counterpunch. He said the visitors have enough depth in the batting line-up to drag the game much longer.

“Team India started just the way they should have in the second innings. KL Rahul got out for 8 but the partnership of 80-plus between Pujara and Rohit Sharma was excellent. England bowlers also had to work hard because of the nature of the pitch. Team India have the batting line-up to drag the Test match longer. They can definitely go past England’s total. If they do that, it will be a measure of the confidence they have in their ability,” Akmal said.

The Pakistan cricketer further hailed Pujara for showing resilience in tough conditions. Akmal said the visitors performed on par, especially after failing to put a decent total in the first innings.

“Rohit played a brilliant knock but Pujara’s batting was the best act of the day. When he stays at the wicket, he can kill time and keep the scoreboard ticking. Of course, no one expected him to score at the pace that he did. He was in very good flow. Earlier, he was getting out in tentative fashion.

“Pujara handed the pressure very well and helped Team India to a decent position. His partnerships with both Rohit and Kohli were wonderful ones. India performed on par with the kind of batting they possess,” Akmal said.