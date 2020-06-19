e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘No one has a better throw, or a safer pair of hands,’ Gautam Gambhir names India all-rounder as world’s best fielder

‘No one has a better throw, or a safer pair of hands,’ Gautam Gambhir names India all-rounder as world’s best fielder

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir is a strong believer in Ravindra Jadeja and his fielding, calling him the world’s best fielder going around at the moment.

cricket Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

That Ravindra Jadeja is a world-class fielder is nothing new. Some may even call him the best fielder in the world right now, while some may disagree. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, however, is a strong believer in Jadeja and his fielding, calling him the world’s best fielder going around at the moment.

“I think, in world cricket, there is no better fielder than Jadeja, an overall fielder,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. “Maybe he doesn’t field at slip and gully, but no one is better than him in throwing. No one covers the outfield like him. Put him at point or cover, you can get him to field anywhere. No one has a safer pair of hands than him. Ravindra Jadeja, probably is the best fielder in world cricket.”

Gambhir isn’t the first former cricketer to be impressed by Jadeja’ fielding. In fact, Jonty Rhodes, the former South Africa cricketer, who is widely considered the best fielder of all time, also threw his weight around Jadeja, and rated the all-rounder among the best fielders in the world, saying he has great commitment and anticipation skill.

“Jaddu (Jadeja) has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also,” Rhodes had told Suresh Raina during an Instagram Live chat last month.

In his career, Jadeja has taken 115 catches and last year. Infact, during the 2019 World Cup, in just two matches, Jadeja saved 41 runs – 24 inside the circle and 17 in the outfield, the most by anyone in the tournament.

