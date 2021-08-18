'No other India bowler has such aggression in his body language': Ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Mohammed Siraj

"Every match Mohammed Siraj plays, he picks up wickets." If one followed the broadcast second Test match between India and England closely, they would have definitely heard the on-air commentators repeat this statement multiple times. For Siraj, who is only seven-Tests old, it is as big a compliment as he can get. But there is one more thing you often hear about him; former Pakistan captain Salman Butt spells out exactly that.

Butt, while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, tipped his hat to Siraj for giving it his all. Siraj is a feisty character on the field, be it with his expressions or celebrations, and Butt said that such aggression helps in Test cricket.

“Mohammed Siraj came in and gave it his all. He has a different expression on his face. As an opposition batsman when you look at him, you have to be very good, or rather outstanding, to find it easy against him. It always seems like he will make an impact, whether it is at the start of the innings or towards the end. According to me, in Test cricket, this aggression helps a lot and works.”

Adding further to his point, left-hander Butt opined that Hyderabad pacer Siraj is like no other Indian bowler when it comes to attitude.

“Siraj has a different attitude and a different output. He adds a different flavour to this Indian attack. No other Indian bowler has such aggression in his body language. Bumrah’s body language and attitude are more like a batsman. He is very calm and cool. Very rarely does he get aggressive.”

On his Lord's debut, Siraj bagged a four-wicket haul in each innings and eventually returned with figures of 8/126 in 40.5 overs. The right-arm pacer bowled every ball with the same energy and intent, due to which India reaped massive benefits. In his nascent career so far, Siraj has picked up 27 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Australia.