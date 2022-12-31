No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in BCCI's best batters, best bowlers for India in 2022 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Team India have ended yet another year with no ICC trophy in their cabinet. The year 2022 has been a forgetful year for the Men in Blue as they couldn't live up to the expectations in multi-nation tournaments like Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. The team performed well in bilateral series but couldn't emulate similar success elsewhere. However, there were a lot of standout individual performances that led to the creation of some new cricket icons. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Risabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer showcased match-winning skills in important matches to bail India out of tricky situations.

Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has acknowledged the top performers for Team India across all three formats- Test, One-Day International and T20 cricket. Through their official Twitter handle, the apex body for cricket in India paid tribute to the tremendous success of one topmost batter and one topmost bowler in each of the three formats in the game.

In a tweet, BCCI acknowledged Pant and Jasprit Bumrah as the top batter-bowler pair in Test cricket for India in 2022. Pant was the highest run-getter for India in Tests as he scored 680 runs in seven matches at a great average of 61.81 with 146 runs as the highest score. While Bumrah scalped the highest number of wickets for India in the longest format of the game, getting 22 wickets in five matches.

"A look at #TeamIndia's Top Performers in Test cricket for the year 2022 @RishabhPant17 @Jaspritbumrah93," tweeted BCCI.

BCCI hailed Iyer and Siraj as the top batter-bowler pair in One-Day Internationals(ODIs). In 17 matches, Iyer scored 724 runs and finished as the highest run-getter in ODIs for India in 2022. While Siraj became the highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 15 matches in the 50-over format.

"@ShreyasIyer15 & @mdsirajofficial lead the charts for the Top Performers in ODIs in 2022," tweeted the cricket body.

In another tweet, BCCI shared the stats for Suryakumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as both emerged as the best batter-bowler performers for the team in 2022. Batter Suryakumar Scored 1164 runs in 31 matches and was the highest run-getter in T20Is. while Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the highest wicket taker in T20Is, picking 37 wickets in 32 matches.

"@surya_14kumar and @BhuviOfficial are our Top Performers in T20Is for 2022," wrote BCCI alongside their photos.

