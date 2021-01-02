‘No sir, it’s on me’: Fan claims to have paid bill worth INR 6683 for Team India’s lunch in Melbourne

cricket

Over the years, Indian cricket fans have gone out of their way to carve an identity for themselves. Sudhir Gautam, the famous Sachin Tendulkar fan, who travels for every India match and paints his body in tri-colour, comes to mind. Some have been lucky to meet their beloved cricketers, while some are content admiring their ‘demi-gods’ from a distance.

One such fan was lucky enough to be seated close to members of the Indian cricket team during their lunch outing in Melbourne. The fan, identified as Navaldeep Singh, posted a combination of pictures and videos on his Twitter handle, proving that not only was he seated in close proximity of members of the Indian team but, claims to have picked up the lunch tab of the Indian cricket team. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Rohit Sharma were seen on the table, a video of which was uploaded by Singh.

Elaborating his experience, Singh added that he ordered extra food only to stay there longer and watch his beloved cricketers. Singh even claimed that unaware of the players, he decided to pay for their lunch, the amount of which came out to be AUD 118.69, which rounds up to be around INR 6683 and shared an image of the receipt.

“They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars,” he tweeted.

Singh further added that upon being informed of his gesture, Rohit and Pant were kind enough to hug him and get pictures clicked. However, Singh did not post a picture with any of the cricketers. The fan mentioned that on his way back, Pant thanked Singh’s wife for the lunch.

“When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed,” Singh wrote.

“Pant to my wife before leaving - Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch.”