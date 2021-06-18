'No substitute for match practice': Gautam Gambhir hints at favourites of WTC final between India and New Zealand

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes New Zealand will have a slight edge over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting on Friday. India and New Zealand will lock horns for the inaugural WTC title at a neutral venue in what promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Gambhir put New Zealand ahead of India because of the two Test matches they played against England before the WTC final. The Kane Williamson-led side took the two-match series 1-0 by winning the second Test at Birmingham by eight wickets.

"It is difficult to predict the favourites in the one-off final. But I feel New Zealand will have a slight advantage because they have played two Test matches in England, and most importantly, they have won it," Gautam Gambhir told Aaj Tak on eSalaamCricket.

Indian cricketers, on the other hand, are coming from a long layoff as IPL was postponed after the first half due to Covid-19. Their last Test match was at home against England in the first week of March. The Virat Kohli-led side did play an intra-squad simulation match to prepare for the WTC final, but Gambhir believes there is no substitute for match practice.

"You can play as many intra-squad matches, but there is no substitute to match practice. As a result, New Zealand will be better prepared for the WTC final," added Gambhir.

The former left-hander, however, sang praises of the Indian bowling attack, which he believes can take 20 wickets on any track. Also, the WTC title will be shared between India and New Zealand if the Test match ends in a draw or a tie, but Gambhir reckons both sides should go for a win.

"I have always believed that it is bowlers who win you the Test matches. To win a Test match, you need to take 20 wickets, and I think the current Indian bowling line-up can trouble any team at any surface. The depth in Indian bowling attack is immense," feels Gambhir.

"Both India and New Zealand should go for the win. There is no point playing for a draw in the WTC final as it is not a bilateral series."

