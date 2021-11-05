No Trent Boult, New Zealand name 5 spinners in Test squad for India tour

Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme were two of the biggest names missing as New Zealand announced a spin-heavy squad for the two-match Test series in India. Boult and Grandhomme made themselves unavailable for selection due to the prospect of further time in bio-secure bubbles. The 15-member squad that is slated to play two Tests in Kanpur from November 25-29, and Mumbai from December 3-7, has as many as five-spin bowling options, one of the most New Zealand have ever carried in their tour to India.

The spin-attack will be led by left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner. They will be backed up by Will Somvervile, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips.

The rest of the squad has a familiar feel with the regular Test top five and Will Young filling the batting positions, and Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson providing the pace options.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said player welfare remained paramount.

“Trent has already spent the best part of 60 days in hard managed isolation this year, while Colin had been on the road since May until recently returning home from Pakistan.

“From talking to both players it was clear the best option for them was to be left out of this Test tour and for them to instead focus on being ready for the New Zealand home summer.”

The India tour marks the first time Phillips has been selected in the Test squad since debuting against Australia as a late replacement in 2020, when the New Zealand camp was struck by illness on the eve of the New Year’s Test in Sydney.

“Touring India is one of the greatest experiences in cricket and I know our guys are really looking forward to the challenge,” Stead said.

“It’s fair to say we’re expecting spin-friendly conditions and it’s great to have a range of options in this department.

“The success of our spinners on recent tours to the sub-continent has been encouraging and we hope they can once again feature prominently.

“It’s really exciting to begin the second instalment of the WTC and we know there’ll be an extra incentive for all the teams we play following our win in the inaugural competition,” he added.

Before the Test matches, New Zealand are slated to play three T20Is starting on November 17.

New Zealand Test Squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner