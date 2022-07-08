No Virat Kohli, Pant or Jadeja in bowling legend's India XI for 2nd T20I; 'I don't see the possibility of a change...'

He may have witnessed a prolonged lean patch but former skipper Virat Kohli's enthusiasm and intensity on the field are second to none. The star batter is all set to make a T20 return, having played just two games since India's group-stage exit from last year's World T20 in the UAE. Also Read | 'That’s the way life is. Don’t consider it a mistake': Ganguly opens up about controversial Chappell episode

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli will be available for selection as India square off against England for the second Twenty20 in Birmingham on Saturday. While Kohli's calibre and past records make him an automatic pick, the recent performance of new faces has intensified competition in the Indian team.

Kohli, who played the recent IPL season after relinquishing captaincy last year, endured a tough season that included three golden ducks. He averaged 22.73 across the tournament, his lowest since the 2010 season. In search of his first international hundred in over two years, Kohli has even been advised a break by former players.

In Kohli's absence, Deepak Hooda has shone at the No. 3 spot. He hit a 17-ball 33 in the Twenty20 series opener to extend his stellar form in international cricket. Kohli's return makes life difficult for Ishan Kishan, who could be out of the eleven if the team management goes with the Virat-Rohit duo at the top.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have also joined the T20 squad. Amid the conundrum, Zaheer Khan feels the team doesn't need any changes barring a straight swap between Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

"It is hard to sit and figure out which direction they are going to go in terms of selection. You have seen India win the first match of the series and then not make any changes for the rest of the series. I don't think they will make any changes. If at all, one change at most, we have to wait and see what it would be," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

"I don't see the possibility of a change and you don't want to lose momentum. Since Arshdeep is not there for the second T20I, Jasprit Bumrah will take that spot," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah, who led the team in the fifth Test at Edgbaston, might combine with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Arshdeep is not part of the squad for the next two games. It remains to be seen whether speed demon Umran Malik gets chances in the remaining two Twenty20 games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON