No Yashasvi Jaiswal; Kishan vs Jitesh Sharma, Shuvam Dube to replace Hardik: India's likely XI vs Australia in 1st T20I

After India's heartbreak at the ODI World Cup, the onus will be on the young guns to lift the mood of the nation as India engage in a five-match T20I series against world champions Australia on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. In the absence of senior pros – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul – all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who is the only India player from their World Cup final XI.

Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel during a practice session ahead of the first T20 between India and Australia(PTI)

SKY, who is considered a valuable asset in the shorter format, will be leading the unit with Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy. This will be the right-hander's first assignment as an India captain. He has led Mumbai in domestic cricket but never in IPL. Shreyas Iyer, another important member of India's World Cup squad, will join the team as vice-captain for the last two T20Is as India have rested the majority of their first-choice XI ahead of a white-ball series against South Africa, which starts on December 10 in Durban.

In the absence of both Shubman Gill and Rohit, Ishan Kishan is likely to fill up the opening slot, where he will be seen partnering Gaikwad. While Ishan was part of India's World Cup squad, Gaikwad will be playing after winning a gold medal at the Asian Games, which was played in the same format.

This, however, means the talented and dynamic opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal might have to sit out, at least for the first part of this T20I series. Jaiswal has had a terrific start to his international career with centuries in Test and T20Is.

Suryakumar and Tilak Varma, whose stakes have risen since his India debut after a good IPL, will take charge of the middle-order. Rinku Singh, who too has risen the ranks after a sensational IPL, along with all-rounder Shivam Dube will hold the key in the same department.

Both share the reputation of hitting the ball big, and the management will look up to them for quick runs towards the end of the innings.

If we shift our focus to bowling, Axar Patel will make a comeback to the side after missing the World Cup due to a last-minute injury. While Axar can prove to be a smart custodian with the bat, his bowling will be on focus. He, however, will get much-needed assistance from Ravi Bishnoi in the spin department. The leg-spinner has been preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal.

Arshdeep Singh can be seen leading the pace department along with Prasidh Krishna, who has been with the team in the recent series. He was also a part of the World Cup squad as a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan will fight for a spot in the XI as the third seamer.

If India feel they need an extra spinner, then Washington Sundar can also come into the fray in place of Shivam Dube.

India's predicted XI vs Australia for 1st T20I:

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad

Top and middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma

Power-hitter: Rinku Singh

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube/Washington Sundar

Spinner: Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

