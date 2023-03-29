'Nobody comes anywhere close to MS Dhoni, the finisher': RR star doffs his hat to CSK captain before IPL 2023 opener

After a forgetful season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to bounce back in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The four-time champions finished a disappointing ninth in the 10-team tournament last season. Dhoni's Yellow Brigade only recorded four wins and the former champions suffered 10 defeats in 14 league matches.

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, former champions Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their IPL 2023 campaign against 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

In what could be Dhoni’s final campaign at CSK, former champions Chennai have returned to the Chepauk for a full-fledged season at home since the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league. Issuing a massive statement about Dhoni, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag stated that nobody comes anywhere close to the CSK skipper, who has mastered the role of a finisher in white-ball cricket.

"I have been doing the finishing role for the last three years now. There is just one name that comes to my mind which I also have said before, MS Dhoni. I do not think anyone else has mastered that art. Going into that role, I always look up to him, how he finishes games or how he takes the game deep," Parag told news agency PTI ahead of the IPL 2023 opener between CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Dhoni's CSK will meet the defending champions in the curtain-raiser of the IPL 2023 at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Parag, who was earlier retained by RR for the upcoming season, is also roped in to play the finisher role at Rajasthan Royals. However, Parag admitted that the power-hitter would like to bat at the No. 4 position in the RR lineup during the IPL 2023.

"If they (Royals) were to ask me where I want to bat, I would say No. 4. But, then, like always, I am open to bat wherever the team needs me and wherever they think I fit the best. It is a team game; whichever way the combinations match up, I am happy to contribute," Parag said. Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, former champions Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their IPL 2023 campaign against 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

