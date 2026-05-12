Noman Ali breaks 130-year-old record to become oldest bowler with 100 Test wickets

The nature of sport has constantly evolved over the decades, and the perception of age in professional sport has certainly undergone a shift, with age now often being described as just a number in modern-day competition. Cricket, historically known as the “Gentleman’s Game”, has seen several great batters and bowlers defy conventional expectations despite being a performance-based sport where age and fitness still play a significant role. On Monday, May 12, another historic milestone was achieved during the Test clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan's Noman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the fifth day of the first Test (AFP)

Pakistani off-spinner Noman Ali achieved the historic feat of 100 Test wickets at the age of 39 years and 213 days, making him the oldest player in cricket history to reach the milestone. His three wickets in the ongoing second innings of the opening Test also put Pakistan in a dominant position in their pursuit of a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final, scheduled to be held at Lord’s in June 2027.

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Noman, who made his Test debut against South Africa national cricket team in 2021, enjoyed a stellar start to his international career as he picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings of that very match, becoming the 12th Pakistan bowler to achieve the feat on debut. Since then, he has grown into a prominent spinner for Pakistan despite making his debut at the age of 34 — a stage by which many modern greats have already retired from the format.

His stature within the side has only grown in a short span of time, highlighted by career-best figures of 11 for 147 against England cricket team in 2024 and a memorable hat-trick against the West Indies cricket team in January 2025, making him the first Pakistan spinner to achieve the feat. His consistent performances also helped him rise to a career-best second spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings in 2025 with more than 840 rating points.

Cricket is a game where consistency and determination are often rewarded, and Noman has certainly earned his place among several great bowlers of the past. Bobby Peel had previously held the record after reaching the 100-wicket mark at 39 years and 180 days during the 1894-95 Ashes tour of Australia. His compatriot Ray Illingworth has now dropped to third on the list, having achieved the milestone at 39 years and 30 days in 1971.

Noman will now hope to continue his remarkable run for Pakistan despite approaching 40 in October 2026, while also pushing for a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Final.