Not just about teams and players: Sanjay Manjrekar explains why ‘IPL should happen’

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 19:31 IST

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about what Indian Premier League (IPL) brings to the table apart from entertaining cricket on the field. In normal circumstances, the 13th edition of the IPL would be going on right now but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the tournament was pushed to April 15 from March 29.

So far, more than 1,100,000 have been infected by the virus while in excess of 58,000 people have lost their lives worldwide.

India is currently on a 21-day nationwide lockdown and hosting an event of such magnitude seems near impossible at the moment. Manjrekar believes IPL is not just about the franchises or the players but it is responsible for the livelihoods of many others.

So the former India cricketer believes that after coronavirus ends, IPL should take place as according to him, it can ‘kick start the economy’.

“The moment we get clearances from all the authorities that matter, the IPL should happen, only because it will kick start the economy because when you talk about the IPL it’s not just about the Mumbai Indians, or a Dhoni or a Virat Kohli, there are a lot of people who are making their livelihood through the IPL,” Manjrekar said during a show on Star Sports.

Earlier, it was reported that this year’s IPL will be cancelled due to the pandemic and next year’s mega auction will also be pushed back a year.

“IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“One can’t have social distancing in the stadium. It’s better to play IPL next year. Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” he added.