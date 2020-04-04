‘Work ethic, drive, passion’ - Virat Kohli reveals why he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

cricket

While fans across the world are still debating as to which footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is the GOAT, India cricket captain Virat Kohli knows where his loyalty lies. Speaking to former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Kohli spoke about Portuguese superstar Ronaldo and revealed what he likes about him the most. “I love his (Ronaldo) work ethic, drive, passion and ability to deflect all the noise from the outside, He moves ahead and just gets it done,” Kohli said.

This is not the first time Kohli has spoken out regarding his admiration for Ronaldo as earlier during an interview, the India captain revealed what makes the former Manchester United striker unique.

“Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has,” Kohli had said in an interview to TOI.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Apart from this, Kohli and Pietersen chatted about various things, both on and off the field. He also spoke about the batsmen he loves bat with and took the names of two absolute legends of the game.

“I enjoy batting with those who can run fast with me. So it has to be MS when we play for India and AB when we play in the IPL for RCB. We don’t even talk while we are batting.”