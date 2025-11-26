Not just one bad series: Gautam Gambhir's long list of historic humiliations

South Africa’s crushing 408-run demolition of India in Guwahati has not merely concluded a series - it has cast an unforgiving glare on the Gautam Gambhir era. A side that once was regarded home Tests as an impregnable fortress has now accumulated a catalogue of “first time since...” and “biggest ever” distinctions that would unsettle any coach. Gautam Gambhir looks on in the end of the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa.(AFP)

Here’s how the unwelcome dossier reads across formats following the latest capitulation.

Biggest Test defeat and first SA series win in 25 years

The 408-run massacre in Guwahati now stands as India’s heaviest Test defeat by runs, surpassing every previous margin in their history. It sealed a comprehensive 2-0 sweep and delivered South Africa their first Test series triumph in India since Hansie Cronje’s side achieved the feat in 2000.

First-ever 3-0 home Test whitewash

In October 2024, New Zealand orchestrated a stunning 3-0 clean sweep, marking their first instance India were whitewashed at home in a three-Test series and their home series defeat in 12 years. Among those defeats was the infamous 46-all out debacle in Bengaluru - India’s lowest Test total on home soil.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy lost after a decade

Australia’s 3-1 victory in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended India’s 10-year stranglehold on the contest and eliminated them from the WTC final race.

Back-to-back home series whitewashes

Combined, the 3-0 capitulation to New Zealand and 0-2 surrender against South Africa signify India have been whitewashed in successive home Test series - an inconceivable scenario even a few years ago for a side that once ruthlessly dominated visiting teams on turning tracks.

Only two Test series wins - both vs lower-ranked sides

Since Gautam Gambhir assumed charge, India’s solitary Test series victories have materialised against Bangladesh and the West Indies, both positioned well below them in the rankings. Every engagement against top-tier opposition - New Zealand at home, Australia away, South Africa at home - has culminated in defeat.

ODI series loss to Sri Lanka after 27 years

His first major white-ball assignment brought a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka - India’s first bilateral ODI series loss to them in 27 years. For a team used to treating that fixture as routine, it was a jarring early warning.

Winless ODI calendar year for the first time in 45 years

Because that Sri Lanka tour was India’s only ODI engagement of 2024, the 0-2 result meant they went through an entire year without a single ODI win - something that hadn’t happened since the late 1970s.

First time India lost all 30 wickets in a 3-match ODI Series

In that same series, India were bowled out in all three games, losing all 30 wickets - a first in their ODI history. Another example of the batting looking fragile under Gambhir whenever conditions have tilted even slightly in the bowlers’ favour.

Taken together, these numbers show why Guwahati is not a one-off meltdown and is more of the latest entry in a pattern. Under Gambhir, India still have high peaks in patches, but the statistical trail now reads like a charge-sheet of broken fortresses and squandered inheritances.