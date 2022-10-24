'Not just Virat's best knock but...': Rohit Sharma's 'GOAT' admission about Kohli after India outclass Pakistan at WC

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma saluted the individual brilliance of run-machine Virat Kohli after the batting icon powered Team India to a famous win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Resuming their epic rivalry at the grandest stages of them all, Rohit-led Team India squared off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their tournament opener at the famous Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG).

Staging India's incredible fightback against Babar-led Pakistan on Sunday, Kohli played a majestic knock to help Rohit and Co. upstage the Green Army in the final-over thriller at the MCG. Continuing his impressive run in the limited-overs format, Kohli slammed his 34th T20I half-century as the batting icon live up to his 'Chasemaster' tag. When asked about Kohli's magical knock in the post-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit said that the match-winning inning was the best-ever knock that the former India captain has played in his iconic career.

Speaking to reporters after India's four-wicket win over Pakistan, Rohit claimed that Kohli produced India's best knock in T20I cricket. "Yeah, I think it has to go - definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in, and to come out with a victory, I think it has to be India's best knock, not just his best knock," Rohit said.

"Because until the 13th over (needing close to 100 runs), we were so behind in the game, and the required rate was just climbing up and up. But to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat, and then obviously Hardik (Pandya) played a role there, as well," added Rohit, who became the most-capped Indian player at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Rohit also asserted that Kohli was not embracing a lean patch in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. "Speaking about Virat, I honestly don't think he was struggling with form or anything. He was batting as good as he was, but with him, the expectations are always so high that even if he gets a good 30 or 40, people tend to talk about it," Rohit said.

Kohli smashed 82 off 53 balls as India chased down the challenging total of 160 on the final ball of the innings. The 33-year-old was named the Player of the Match for his belligerent knock against the 2009 world champions. The batting icon also smashed a plethora of records with his batting masterclass at the MCG.

"From the team management's perspective, I thought he was in good space right from the Asia Cup, where he got a month off and then he came back to Asia Cup. He was fresh, got a brilliant hundred there, got a couple of fifties if I'm not wrong. And then leading up to the World Cup, we know the quality that he has, and he's done so well in these type of conditions in all three forms," Rohit concluded.

