'Not like you're in a war-zone': MI fielding coach James Pamment felt safe inside IPL 2021 bio-bubble

Mumbai Indians' fielding coach James Pamment shared his thoughts on being inside the bio-bubble after the postponement of IPL 2021. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and the BCCI then got to the task of sending each and every stakeholder home safe and sound.

New Zealand's Pamment, who reached Auckland on Saturday night on a private jet, spoke to stuff.co.nz. and gave details about what it was like being in the team's bio-secure environment during a raging pandemic in the country.

ALSO READ| Ganguly lists reasons behind India’s recent success in international cricket

“Some of the senior Indian guys don't like being restricted and told what to do, but we did feel safe – at no point did we feel the bubble would be compromised, the challenge was the travel. But we started to get Indian guys in our environment whose families were very sick. There were bereavements as well and we were taking a bit of a cue from those guys who were saying 'no, we want to carry on' and the messages were coming back that this is a good distraction. And it is an Indian league, run by Indian people for the Indian audience in the main and we're just fortunate to be there to be providing our professional services.” James Pamment told stuff.co.nz.

Pamment also added that everyone inside the bubble was very aware of what was happening in the country.

ALSO READ| I don't think those days will ever return: Curtley Ambrose makes a staggering declaration about West Indies cricket

“Yes, you do see ambulances occasionally on the roads, but what you do see more of when you're driving around the streets are people waving at you, people queueing up to watch you train through a fence. It's not like you're in a war-zone, but you could see the TV pictures and know there's people here struggling to get medical needs,” said Pamment.

New Zealanders involved in the country were sent home on private arrangements. While some flew back home, a few others arrived in the Maldives in transition to England ahead of a two-test series against the hosts and the World Test Championship final versus India in June.

The defending and five-time champions were placed fourth in the points table prior to IPL 2021's postponement. Mumbai had won four of their seven matches.