'I'm saying this since 2010, people think I know...': Dhoni says Chennai pitch unpredictable, stirs home advantage talk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made a candid admission during the toss ahead of the IPL 2025 fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), saying his team has not been able to read the wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium properly. The 43-year-old said ever since the wicket was relayed in 2010, things have not been the same for the franchise in the biggest T20 competition in the world. MS Dhoni makes candid admission about the Chennai pitch. (AFP)

Dhoni also busted the myth of CSK wanting to play on slower tracks, saying his side wants consistency in how the pitches will work in Chennai. Earlier, after the defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that his team have no home advantage as they have been unable to read the pitches in Chennai.

Five-time champions CSK are struggling in IPL 2025. They are placed at the bottom of the table with just 4 points from eight matches.

"I've said that since 2010. Most people think that when I say I'm not sure about the wicket over here, we want a slower track, and we keep saying it. But that has been the case. Once the wicket was relayed after 2010, we returned to the Champions League, and it has not been the same. They're trying their level best, but we are never sure this is how the wicket is," Dhoni said during the toss.

"Sometimes batting first is a very good thing. Sometimes, batting second. So, the groundsmen are trying their best, but it's a different science altogether. So I feel the old red soil wicket was very good. It suited the environment away," he added.

'We haven't played well'

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss against Chennai Super Kings and opted to bowl first. Dhoni admitted that his side haven't played well in the 18th edition of the IPL, and there is plenty of room for improvement.

"200 per cent. Almost in all departments, whether batting, bowling or even the fielding department. When you're not playing good cricket, chances are you also transfer that pressure to other boys. So, it's quite evident, but it is still important to enjoy the cricket, do what you want to do, express yourself, forget the result," said Dhoni.

"You want to get the process right. It is important for us to take one game at a time because, looking at six games right now, it may be too far ahead. We're looking for a few combinations, people who are getting a chance. Make sure that, whatever you want to do on the field, just back it up, have confidence in your own ability and look to execute what you want to," he added.

For the fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK made two changes to their playing XI: they brought in Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda instead of Rachin Ravindra and Vijay Shankar.