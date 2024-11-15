Not sure Jasprit Bumrah will play all 5 Tests, India going to miss Mohammed Shami: Paras Mhambrey on Australia Tests

Paras Mhambrey, the former India bowling coach, has worked in close proximity with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, all five of who share the responsibility of taking 20 wickets in all the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests. Having been part of the support staff for India's T20 World Cup-winning team earlier this year, Mhambrey, 52, has witnessed firsthand the brilliance of Bumrah, the fierce aggression of Siraj, the versatility of Ashwin, and the invaluable utility of Jadeja. With all that these bowlers bring to the table, it's no surprise Mhambrey has complete faith in their abilities. Paras Mhambrey spoke about the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Taking 20 wickets in each of the five Tests will be crucial if India hope to secure a third consecutive series win in Australia. With a challenging series ahead, Hindustan Times Digital spoke to Mhambrey at length, who shared his insights on the bowling unit's potential in Australia and discussed whether Mohammed Shami’s absence could be a detrimental factor.

Excerpts:

How do you see India's chances in the upcoming series against Australia, considering we just lost a home Test series after 12 years?

It's two different things. The wickets in India are completely different, kind of a different surface. It should not reflect how you analyse and expect things to go in Australia. Just because we didn't have a great series doesn't mean you can't bounce back and win a series out there.

Obviously, the surface is different, a lot more conducive in terms of batting, for the first Test. We look at Perth. We all know it's going to be hard. It's going to be bouncy. And I think in those terms, we have a good attack out there to exploit those conditions.

Is the absence of Mohammed Shami going to be a huge miss for Team India? Do you think we lack a big X-factor, considering the experience Shami has?

You're always going to miss someone like Shami. That's the reality, right? He has that kind of a skill set that he brings to the team, the experience. Obviously, when you compliment it with Boom (Bumrah), I think it's a formidable pair. You're going to miss him. Everyone knows that. I don't think you can shy away from that. But also look at the opportunity in terms of the others. If someone is good enough to represent the country, that means the selectors and everyone have that much faith in his ability.

If you look at the other side of the coin, there's an opportunity out here for the others to step up and take his place. It's going to take a while, but the idea is to move in and give others an opportunity to make sure that going ahead for the next 5-6 years, we create a bunch of fast bowlers who will win you Test matches. It's too late to look at it. He will be missed but also there's an opportunity for others to ramp up and take his place.

How important does workload management become for someone like Jasprit Bumrah in this series?

Well, workload management, in general, is being taken care of not only for this series because we've been part of this from our term. I'm sure that's going to continue. If you look at England, Boom had to miss a Test match. The call is when do you take that step? It's going to be important looking at the series, a 5 Test series. I'm not sure Boom will play all 5 Test matches.

It's extremely hard on his body. It's just the way he goes about his bowling. He's flat out in every spell, every delivery that he bowls. So there's a lot of stress on his body and we'll have to be smart enough to make such decisions. The challenge is going to be which Test match [he decides to rest] and depending on the way the series stands. So yeah, you will have to give him a break. These days, guys have to make a decision when actually that moment arrives. And hopefully, we're well ahead in the series. I hope so.

There are reports of Rohit Sharma potentially missing the first Test due to personal reasons. Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in his absence, what qualities does he have to be a very good leader?

I think the most important one is that he's a guy people look up to. A lot of the younger lot in bowling, a lot of these guys look up to him. And I think that's it. That's the way he just goes about his game. The way he approaches his game – his involvement in the discussions. And you see that. Because I have seen it from close quarters. That amount of involvement is there. It's easy at a certain stage that he is in to just keep things aside and only focus on my game and work on it.

But unlike others, I think that he is a kind of guy who wants to get involved. Who is passionate about playing Test cricket and I think that's the key. I think others around him realise that. have seen a lot of interactions with him and him coming forward. Having those discussions with the other younger bowlers. So, he has the potential. He has shown it in the past. And yeah, I think it's good to see him taking Test cricket so seriously and passionate about it. So, I am very happy about it.

In Shami's absence, do you see Akash Deep as an ideal replacement? He has impressed one and all with his limited appearances in Tests. Do you see him as someone to watch out for in the series against Australia?

I think Akash and others. Why only Akash? I think someone like Siraj is there. He has a lot of experience. He's played in Australia earlier. He's done well out there. In fact, you also have someone like Prasidh Krishna who's a completely different kind of a bowler. A kind of bowler with the ability to hit that deck, the lengths. So obviously, when you have a look on those surfaces, you expect him to get a little more bounce. So yeah, not only Akash. Yes, Akash has done well. Obviously, when you only go in with two seamers, you have limited opportunities because on a surface that you're playing in, especially sub-continental conditions, very rarely, unless you really have those kinds of surfaces where you'll have three or four seamers.

But here, you're going to have an opportunity. You might have four seamers in Australia. You never know. I think the spinner's role may be different from others. So I don't think I would discard the others and only focus on Akash. Yes, whatever I've seen of Akash from the England debut series, against England and out here. He's really done well. He's shown a lot of prospect and the way he's gone about using both the areas, bowling over, bowling around. He's got a nice skill set. But the others are also equally important.

Do you see India going with both Ashwin and Jadeja for the first three Tests in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane? If not, who between Ashwin and Jadeja should start?

I think you will have to be in Australia. Generally, unless you're really playing on flat wickets, you'll have two spinners and over the period of five days where the cracks open and the spinners have come in. Thank God, I don't have to make that decision. But it's a very difficult one to analyse and talk about sitting out here and not knowing what the conditions are going to be. Whatever I've been reading in the papers, like any other individual out there, is what the Perth wicket is going to be bouncy and hard. So I'm sure there'll be a lot more focus on the seamers than the spinners.

But I'm sure at some point or the other, you'll have to play with a couple of spinners as well, both playing together. Who they feel will be the right choice, it all depends on who's bowling well, who will be able to do the job, maybe control win and take wickets. I think it's not an easy decision to make. It's not right for me to talk about it right now as to who's the right choice. I think depending on the series, depending on the surface and depending on what the gut feel is also, I think you take the decision. So it's too early to really talk about who will play, who won't.

Someone who feels that someone has a better rhythm and maybe a left-hander in particular. There are a lot of variables right now. So it may not be the right time to really focus on who should be the priority. I think at the time you take a decision, looking at the best combination and as a captain, feeling that yes, I think in terms of rhythm and in terms of the role, if that individual feels that this particular bowler will do the job, you go ahead with him.

We don't have a left-arm pacer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad? Do you think having a left-arm seamer like Yash Dayal would have helped?

Left-armers do add a different angle, different dimensions to the set. Yeah, I agree. It does happen and it does make a difference. But I don't think you'll have to also look back at why they have been chosen, right? Why do you have someone like Yash Dayal or someone like Khaleel in the mix right now, in the team? I'm sure there's a logic behind it. The reason why the selectors and the others have gone through it and the captain has also agreed. Having him in your 15 would have been great. But I'm sure there's a reason behind it.

When you make a decision and you trust someone with those skill sets, when you go in with the team, you really think 'Yes these are the guys who will do your job'. The captain has the trust, support, the coach has the trust in them. Then you've got to completely back them. They believe in their skill sets, they believe that they can give you 20 wickets to win a series. If that happens, you just go all out and just back them.

There is a lot of pressure on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, considering their performances off late. You have spent a lot of time with these two in the dressing room, do you see these two turning a corner in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

I'm extremely positive and confident, you know, in terms of the ability. Just look at the volume of work that has been done in the past. You kind of assess an individual will have a little dip in the face. You are talking about guys who have really been selfless in terms of commitment towards Indian cricket. You look at it recently with the way Rohit has batted. I think every inning that he has gone in; the intention has been to set a platform for the Indian team. I mean, at times you will have to take a risk, you know, and it does backfire.

But in terms of what they have done and the way his [Rohit] approach has been, I think he has been selfless, both of them. They have skills. They have a lot of experience out there. And most importantly, they are hungry to do well. That's also going to be a very critical factor. You need experience in Australia. Guys who have played out there, the ability to handle the short ball, which will come.

A lot of that is going to come your way, looking at the way their bowling attack is. And they have the ability to do it. I have no doubt that they have the ability to turn it around. The skills are there. The hunger is there. The fitness is there.