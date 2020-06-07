Nothing wrong with BCCI wanting to stage IPL if T20 WC is postponed: Michael Holding

cricket

The ICC is yet to take a decision regarding the future of this year’s T20 World Cup and if at all the event is postponed, former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding sees nothing wrong with the IPL replacing it.

Holding feels replacing the T20 World Cup with the IPL is not what the ICC must be thinking of; however, if the T20 World Cup doesn’t go ahead as planned, a scenario which looks likely at the moment, the BCCI has the authority to push for the IPL during the October-November window.

“I don’t think ICC is delaying the T20 World Cup because they are making space for the IPL. It’s the Australian government’s law where they are not allowing any visitors into the country before a specific date,” Holding said in an Instagram Live with Nikhil Naz.

“But if there is no T20 World Cup, the BCCI has all rights to go ahead and organise a domestic tournament because there’s a space. If they are encroaching on other people’s tournament, you could say okay.”

Holding weighed in on the ICC’s decision to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and he doesn’t feel it’s going to be that big an issue for bowlers to operate without it. The only obstacle as per Holding is that he feels players may require an adequate amount of time to get used to the new rule.

“First of all, I don’t think this saliva ban is a serious problem. The problem with this ban is that the cricketers will take some time to adjust. It’s a natural reaction when you are on the field and you want to shine the ball, you use saliva,” he said.

“All you need to do is to get moisture on the ball and you can get that from your sweat. You don’t have to use the usual saliva. The perspiration from your arm or your forehead will do the same job as saliva. And I’ve not heard anyone say that COVID-19 can be spread by perspiration. I don’t think any practical problem in banning saliva. It’s just a logistical problem of people being accustomed to do it and will have to practice not doing it.”

That said, Holding did not agree with Anil Kumble’s views where he suggested that more result-oriented pitches should be prepared to ensure an even balance between bat and ball. Kumble batted for more spin-friendly pitches, emphasising on making the game relevant for the spinners again. Holding, however, doesn’t envision it happening for the following reason.

“I don’t believe in interfering with pitches. Some groundsmen might not be good enough to do exactly what is required and then the match gets spoiled. So, I will just leave the pitch and try to coach players to stop putting their fingers in their mouth,” Holding explained.