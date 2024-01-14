close_game
News / Cricket / 'Wanted to say hello but Djokovic had DM'ed me already': Virat Kohli shares unheard tale about newest ‘text buddy’

'Wanted to say hello but Djokovic had DM'ed me already': Virat Kohli shares unheard tale about newest ‘text buddy’

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2024 10:19 AM IST

Virat Kohli shared his unheard tale about his newest ‘text buddy' Novak Djokovic, ahead of India's meeting with Afghanistan in Indore.

Re-joining the Indian squad for the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, former India skipper Virat Kohli opened up about his lesser-known interaction with defending Australian Open 2024 champion - Novak Djokovic. One of the finest batters in the history of the game, Kohli was seen leaving for Indore ahead of the 2nd T20I between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Afghanistan. Arriving in style, Kohli was spotted exiting his swanky Mercedes at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi yesterday.

Virat Kohli has shared his unheard tale about his newest ‘text buddy' ahead of the series decider in Indore(BCCI-Reuters)
Virat Kohli has shared his unheard tale about his newest 'text buddy' ahead of the series decider in Indore(BCCI-Reuters)

Speaking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the eve of the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan, Kohli recalled his first interaction with Djokovic, aka his ‘newest text buddy’. For the unversed, the record-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic recently gave Kohli a special mention in the lead-up to the Australian Open. Kohli, who has been in constant touch with the Serb, revealed that he first reached out to Djokovic through Instagram.

ALSO READ: Who knew Djokovic and Kohli have been texting each other before Australian Open

'When I saw Novak…': Kohli shares unheard tale about newest ‘text buddy’

“When I saw Novak Djokovic's profile on Instagram and I pressed the message button organically - then I saw his message already on my DM (Direct Message) since then, we started talking to each other and sending wishes,” Kohli said. The batting icon also said that he is looking forward to catching up with Djokovic over a cup of coffee in India. The ace cricketer also extended his best wishes to Djokovic for the first Grand Slam event of the 2023 season.

Djokovic put a story about Kohli

On the day Kohli is set to return to T20I cricket in Indore, Djokovic will kickstart his title defence at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Talking more about his camaraderie with the Serbian icon, Kohli said that Djokovic had shared a special message for him after the run-machine slammed his record-breaking 50th century at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup last year. “When I got 50th ODI Century, Novak Djokovic put a story, sent me a nice message as well so there is mutual admiration and respect - really nice to connect with global athletes,” Kohli added.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On