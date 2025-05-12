Novak Djokovic's priceless reaction as Virat Kohli bids adieu to Test cricket: 'Incredible innings'

Tributes and messages of appreciation continue to come in from right across the world of sports for Virat Kohli, with some of his greatest competitors and contemporaries from across fields honouring one of the great athletes of this generation. Kohli, who announced his retirement from Tests on Monday, played 123 matches for India in the format, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. Novak Djokovic reacts to Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic spared a moment to pay his respects to Kohli. He took to his Instagram story and reshared the Indian batter’s Instagram post regarding his retirement, adding a tag that reads “Incredible innings @virat.kohli.”

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic have shared a texting relationship of great mutual respect over the years.

While the Serbian legend and the Indian great have never met in person, they share a mutual admiration given their similar period of dominance through the 2010s, and a common drive towards emphasising fitness and a winning drive towards their respective sports.

"I got in touch with Novak very organically. When I saw his profile on Instagram, I pressed the message button, I thought I would just message him. Then I saw his message already on my DM,” Kohli had said for a BCCI spot in the past, while Djokovic said of Kohli: "Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years. We never got the chance to meet in person but it was an honour and privilege to listen to him speak nicely about me.”

‘To my superhero…’: Siraj, Warner's tributes for Kohli

In addition to Djokovic, who is currently in preparations for the French Open beginning later this month, Kohli’s long-time rival David Warner penned a note of appreciation for Kohli’s Test career.

“Absolute legend of our game. I’ll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire,” wrote Warner on his Instagram page.

“You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you. Enjoy the time now away from the whites. Enjoy the extra family time. Thanks @virat.kohli,” concluded Warner in his heartfelt statement.

Additionally, Kohli’s long-time teammate for India and RCB Mohammed Siraj thanked his former captain, with Kohli having been a backer of the pace bowler throughout his career. “To my superhero, Congratulations on this wonderful career you had in test cricket. Your legacy will stay forever.”

“You have inspired generations of cricketers like me and will continue to do so with your achievements and how you have carried yourself bhaiya. Dressing room won’t be the same without you. Thank you for always backing me and motivating me to do well. Wish you the best,” wrote Siraj on Instagram.

India will now be without both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the duo have announced their retirement from Tests. It needs to be seen who takes their place in the upcoming Test series against England, beginning June 20.