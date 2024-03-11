'Hardik Pandya would be so proud': Pat Cummins fumed at for robbing Alex Carey of series-winning century vs New Zealand

Alex Carey stood two runs away from a second career Test century as his valiant effort with the bat left Australia on the verge of a series victory against New Zealand. However, his fate at reaching the triple-figure mark was left in the hands of captain Pat Cummins, who was on strike with Australia requiring just two runs to win the second Test on Monday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. He defended the first three balls he faced after being put on strike, which left hope that Carey would probably take guard at the start of the next over to steer Australia home and get to his century. But Cummins "robbed" the wicketkeeper-batter of the score as he smashed the winning run, leaving social media users fuming. Alex Carey was left stranded on 98* in Australia win against New Zealand

Bouncing back from the precarious position that Australia found themselves in at stumps on Sunday, Mitchell Marsh and Carey stitched a valiant 140-run stand where both reached their half-century mark, leaving New Zealand bowlers frustrated. But all hopes of a maiden Test victory against Australia in 13 years was not lost for the Blackcaps as Bean Sears' double whammy, dismissing Marsh and Mitchell Starc in consecutive deliveries, left the hosts three wickets away from a famous win.

However, Australia crawled back into the contest yet again, on an unbeaten 61-run stand between Cummins and Carey to claim a whitewash against New Zealand.

Carey played a crucial role in the victory and deserved to get to his second Test hundred. He smashed a four to start off the 65th over of Australia's second innings, which left him at 97 and Australia requiring three runs to win. However, he had to take a single in the next ball leaving Cummins to decide his fate. The Australia skipper did defend the next three balls, which left on-lookers believing that the scoreboard would remain unchanged in the final ball of the over to allow Carey finish things off in style. But Cummins crushed Carey's hope by punching the length ball from Sears through cover for a four.

Carey was yet all smiles and celebrated jubilantly with Cummins as Australia scripted a three-wicket win in the second Test, but fans on social media were left disappointed at the all-rounder, comparing his act to that of Hardik Pandya, who had pulled off a similar in a TF20I match against West Indies last year to deny young Tilak Varma of his maiden fifty.

With the win, Australia moved to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table, while New Zealand, who were top of the table before the start of the series, slipped to the third postion.