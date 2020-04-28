e-paper
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz Raja on Umar Akmal, calls for stricter laws

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja welcomed the move and said cricketers who have been part of corruption should be punished in the same way.

cricket Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Ramiz Raja
File image of Ramiz Raja
         

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was banned Monday from all forms of cricket for three years after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches, the country’s cricket board announced. “Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” read the tweet from PCB.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja welcomed the move and said cricketers who have been part of corruption should be punished in the same way. Umar has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Three-year ban harsh, Umar will challenge it: Kamran Akmal

“So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack a***s belong! Otherwise brave for more!!” Raja tweeted just hours after Akmal’s suspension.

 

Ramiz has asked for harsh penalties on cricketers involved in any form of corruption.

“You ask me I would say these tainted cricketers should open their grocery shops. I have no doubt that giving concession to big names also damaged Pakistan cricket,” Raja had said, referring to Amir.

“There is once again talks of redrafting Sharjeel Khan into the team which is not right and can damage Pakistan cricket,” he further said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

