Home / Cricket / Pakistan’s Umar Akmal banned for three years: PCB

Pakistan’s Umar Akmal banned for three years: PCB

Umar Akmal, who turns 30 next month, pleaded guilty to not reporting the fixing offers which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year.

cricket Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Karachi
Karachi
Pakistan's Umar Akmal
Pakistan's Umar Akmal(AP)
         

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years for failing to report spot-fixing offers, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced Monday.

“Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” read the tweet from PCB.

 

Umar, who turns 30 next month, pleaded guilty to not reporting the fixing offers which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year.

