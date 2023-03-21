'Old Virat Kohli wouldn't be...': Wasim Jaffer passes verdict on India star's dismissal in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ripped through India's formidable batting lineup in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Sunday. The Australian speedster handed in-form opener Shubamn Gill a two-ball duck before opening the floodgates at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Staging India's fightback with the bat, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a gritty knock against Australia.

Virat Kohli smashed four boundaries in his entertaining knock although the star batter failed to provide India with a grandstand finish(ANI-Wasim Jaffer Instagram)

Kohli smashed four boundaries in his entertaining knock although the star batter failed to provide India with a grandstand finish at Visakhapatnam. The former India captain was stopped in his tracks by Starc's teammate Nathan Ellis in the 16th over. Dissecting Kohli's dismissal after the recently concluded contest between the two teams, former India batter Wasim Jaffer explained why the Indian run machine has struggled to bank on his promising starts in recent matches.

“It was a massive wicket as he looked in rhythm. It seemed like he would string a big partnership with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. He might not have played Nathan Ellis a lot and got beaten after playing across. He looked in good nick. I'm a little surprised because the old Kohli wouldn't be dismissed after making 30-35 runs, but it's happening frequently. When he is on the crease, he makes 35-40 runs and plays one poor shot to get out. So, Kohli has to change that. I thought we might see one more big score at his favourite venue and it, unfortunately, couldn't happen,” Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo.

Kohli was dismissed for 31 off 35 balls by Ellis, who later got the better of Ravindra Jadeja in the 20th over. After Kohli's departure, Rohit’s Team India only managed to score 117 in 26 overs. Pacer Starc turned the series decider into a one-sided contest with his 9th five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Starc bagged five wickets and conceded 53 runs in 8 overs. Jaffer also lauded the Australian pacer after his bowling masterclass paved the way for Steve Smith and Co. to level the ODI series 1-1 in Visakhapatnam.

“If your new-ball bowler gets you wickets, there is nothing better than that. If you can dismiss the top 2-3 opposition batters, they will go in the backfoot. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are currently on the sidelines. So, I see this team as even stronger. If Starc can maintain this form, these are good signs for Australia,” Jaffer added. Hosts India will meet Australia in the 3rd ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

