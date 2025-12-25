‘Ollie Pope looked too insecure’: England's MCG Test playing XI a ‘painful reminder of how everything is falling apart’

England have announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, and the selections have sparked plenty of discussion. In a surprise move, Ollie Pope and Jofra Archer have both been left out, despite being tipped to play. Jacob Bethell has come in for Pope and is set to bat at number three, underlining England’s intent to shake things up as they look to turn their fortunes around. In the ongoing Ashes, Pope managed only 125 runs in three Tests at a poor average of 20.83. England have come under heavy scrutiny following a disappointing run in the opening three Tests, where they were consistently outplayed by Australia. The visitors struggled to match the hosts’ intensity and discipline, often falling behind in key sessions and failing to seize momentum, leaving serious questions over their approach, selections and overall competitiveness in the series. England's Ollie Pope has been dropped from the playing XI of the MCG Test.(AP)

Former England captain Michael Atherton weighed in on England’s decision to drop Ollie Pope, backing the move as a necessary reset rather than a punishment. Pointing to Pope’s struggles at No.3 in Australian conditions, the former England captain stressed the importance of protecting players in such a demanding role after a run of low returns.

“Removing him from the firing line is the right call. The no 3 position carries special status in Australia, because it is often where their best players have batted, as opposed to no. 4 in an England side, but Pope has looked too insecure in what is a vital position. After three poor Tests, his average away from home has dropped below 30, and against Australia it is a paltry 17," Atherton wrote in ‘The Times’.

“Putting Ollie Pope at no 3 was first big call”

Atherton also reflected on the wider significance of the call, linking Pope’s omission to England’s broader struggles on the tour. He noted that the decision carried added weight as it reversed one of Brendon McCullum’s earliest and boldest calls as head coach, underlining how quickly momentum has slipped for the team.

“Putting Pope at no 3 was the first big call that Brendon McCullum made as head coach, and dropping him will be a painful reminder of how everything is falling apart,” he added.