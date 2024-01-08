'On a break' Ishan Kishan's T20 World Cup hope ends as BCCI's plan revealed with AFG series announcement: Report

One of the notable misses from the India squad announced for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan was Ishan Kishan, who was part of both the series against Australia and South Africa. Ishan had earlier last month taken a break, before the start of the two-match Test series against South Africa, citing "personal reasons", and the squad announcement made on Sunday only reveals that he is yet to make himself available for selection. But according to a PTI report after the big revelation by the BCCI, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is already "looking beyond Ishan" in the T20I format. Ishan Kishan has been ignored for the T20I series against Afghanistan

BCCI's statement on Ishan withdrawing himself from the South Africa Test series only revealed "personal reasons" as the cause. However, a report later in Indian Express revealed "mental fatigue" as the actual reason behind his absence from the series. It explained that it had risen from the constant travelling with the Indian team without getting much game time.

Ishan has been on the road since the start of this year but barely managed a consistent run across formats despite bringing the flexibility factor to the table. In the two recent T20I series India played, the youngster managed just three appearances in the five-match contest against Australia, while Jitesh Sharma was given a go for all three matches against South Africa.

As per a report released by PTI moments after the 16-man squad announcement for the Afghanistan series, Ishan is still on a beak from the sport and is also presently vacationing. However, as things stand, the selectors are also looking for options beyond the left-hander.

"Ishan wasn't happy that he was travelling without much game time. He is on a break right now and is vacationing. In any case, selectors are in all likelihood are looking beyond Kishan. It will be interesting if he is picked for England Test series where KS Bharat will be back behind the stumps," a BCCI source told the news agency.

As far as the wicketkeeping roles are concerned, Jitesh remains in fray after an impressive show in the series against Australia while Sanju Samson has been picked as the other option after having scored a sensational ton last month in an ODI game against South Africa. This was Samson's first T20I call-up since travelling with a second-string India squad for the tour of Ireland. He earlier was not selected for the contests against Australia and South Africa.

For Ishan to force his way back into the reckoning, he needs to have an impressive IPL 2024 season for Mumbai Indians.